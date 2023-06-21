Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Eximbank raises AU$850 mln via debt sale in Australia

All News 13:46 June 21, 2023

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) said Wednesday it has issued AU$850 million (US$580 million) in bonds in Australia, the largest ever raised by any South Korean lender.

The "Kangaroo" bonds come in two tranches -- three-year bonds at AU$500 million and five-year bonds at AU$350 million -- the lender said.

Kangaroo bonds are Australian dollar-denominated bonds floated in Australia by non-residents.

The Eximbank has raised AU$6.1 billion by selling Kangaroo bonds since 2012.

In May this year, the bank sold $2 billion worth of euro-denominated bonds following a record $2.5 billion debt sale in January.

The headquarters of the Export-Import Bank of Korea in central Seoul (Yonhap)

The headquarters of the Export-Import Bank of Korea in central Seoul (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Eximbank #debt sale
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!