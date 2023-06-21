Eximbank raises AU$850 mln via debt sale in Australia

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) said Wednesday it has issued AU$850 million (US$580 million) in bonds in Australia, the largest ever raised by any South Korean lender.

The "Kangaroo" bonds come in two tranches -- three-year bonds at AU$500 million and five-year bonds at AU$350 million -- the lender said.

Kangaroo bonds are Australian dollar-denominated bonds floated in Australia by non-residents.

The Eximbank has raised AU$6.1 billion by selling Kangaroo bonds since 2012.

In May this year, the bank sold $2 billion worth of euro-denominated bonds following a record $2.5 billion debt sale in January.



The headquarters of the Export-Import Bank of Korea in central Seoul (Yonhap)

