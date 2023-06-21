S. Korea to offer aid to flood-ravaged Cuba through UNICEF
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide emergency humanitarian aid worth US$300,000 to Cuba, which has been hit hard by heavy torrential rains and floods recently, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
South Korea plans to deliver emergency medicine and medical supplies through the U.N. Children's Fund, according to the ministry.
The ministry said it hopes the emergency assistance will be of help to flood victims and efforts to restore disaster-stricken regions in Cuba.
Although it lacks formal diplomatic ties, South Korea is continuing behind-the-scenes efforts to engage with the Latin American country and establish relations. Seoul provided $200,000 worth of humanitarian assistance to Cuba when the nation suffered massive damage from a fuel tank explosion last August.
