Ruling party leader renews commitment to scrapping voting rights of Chinese nationals
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Wednesday he will forge ahead with scrapping the voting rights of Chinese nationals in South Korea, and even called for making it a campaign pledge, if necessary, ahead of next year's general elections.
On Tuesday, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon made the pitch during a National Assembly address, stressing South Koreans in China are not given such voting rights and relations between the two countries should be based on the principle of reciprocity.
"There's no need to include it as a campaign pledge if the two sides are in support of it. If the opposition party does not agree, we would have to include it in our campaign pledges so as to realize reciprocity," Kim said during a discussion hosted by the Korea News Editor's Association.
During Tuesday's address, Kim also said the principle of reciprocity should be applied to health insurance benefits, pointing out that the current system provides more benefits to Chinese nationals in South Korea than what South Koreans can receive in China.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
Son Heung-min rejects Saudi link: 'Money is not important'
-
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
-
Singer Choi Sung-bong dies in apparent suicide
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leader suggests scrapping voting rights of Chinese nationals in S. Korea