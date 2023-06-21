Peoplebio to raise 5.4 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Peoplebio Inc. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5.4 billion won(US$4.2 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 499,583 common shares at a price of 10,809 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

