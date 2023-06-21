SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KG DONGBU STL 9,210 DN 20

DWS 39,650 DN 650

ShinpoongPharm 16,150 DN 400

SamsungSecu 36,250 UP 150

KEPCO 18,580 DN 170

HyundaiElev 43,300 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDS 124,600 UP 400

KOREA AEROSPACE 54,400 DN 2,600

KUMHOTIRE 4,855 UP 45

SKTelecom 47,000 0

Handsome 23,300 DN 600

COWAY 44,050 DN 500

Hanon Systems 9,610 UP 410

SK 161,200 DN 2,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 75,100 DN 3,100

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp575 00 DN1200

Hanchem 227,500 DN 6,000

Asiana Airlines 12,750 DN 430

Kakao 50,500 DN 1,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 38,750 UP 750

CJ CheilJedang 276,500 DN 15,500

SamyangFood 107,200 DN 400

KEPCO KPS 33,850 DN 200

HYUNDAIDEPTST 49,100 DN 1,600

NAVER 189,900 DN 8,600

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,700 DN 30

HANATOUR SERVICE 54,000 DN 1,100

COSMAX 93,300 DN 400

Hanwha Ocean 39,300 UP 1,100

TKG Huchems 22,600 UP 100

JB Financial Group 8,530 DN 90

KIWOOM 91,200 UP 1,700

KIH 53,600 DN 600

Kogas 25,300 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 221,500 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,900 DN 250

LGCHEM 723,000 DN 16,000

ShinhanGroup 34,250 DN 350

Kangwonland 17,510 DN 240

DAEWOONG PHARM 104,500 DN 2,200

