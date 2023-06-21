KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KG DONGBU STL 9,210 DN 20
DWS 39,650 DN 650
ShinpoongPharm 16,150 DN 400
SamsungSecu 36,250 UP 150
KEPCO 18,580 DN 170
HyundaiElev 43,300 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 124,600 UP 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,400 DN 2,600
KUMHOTIRE 4,855 UP 45
SKTelecom 47,000 0
Handsome 23,300 DN 600
COWAY 44,050 DN 500
Hanon Systems 9,610 UP 410
SK 161,200 DN 2,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 75,100 DN 3,100
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp575 00 DN1200
Hanchem 227,500 DN 6,000
Asiana Airlines 12,750 DN 430
Kakao 50,500 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 38,750 UP 750
CJ CheilJedang 276,500 DN 15,500
SamyangFood 107,200 DN 400
KEPCO KPS 33,850 DN 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 49,100 DN 1,600
NAVER 189,900 DN 8,600
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,700 DN 30
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,000 DN 1,100
COSMAX 93,300 DN 400
Hanwha Ocean 39,300 UP 1,100
TKG Huchems 22,600 UP 100
JB Financial Group 8,530 DN 90
KIWOOM 91,200 UP 1,700
KIH 53,600 DN 600
Kogas 25,300 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 221,500 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,900 DN 250
LGCHEM 723,000 DN 16,000
ShinhanGroup 34,250 DN 350
Kangwonland 17,510 DN 240
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,500 DN 2,200
