KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Celltrion 159,000 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 38,500 DN 850
LGELECTRONICS 125,000 UP 1,300
NCsoft 301,500 DN 7,000
DWEC 4,225 DN 25
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,150 UP 350
LG H&H 501,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 72,700 DN 3,100
DOOSAN 98,600 DN 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 77,600 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,870 DN 100
KIA CORP. 83,900 UP 2,200
DL 44,550 DN 1,150
LOTTE 27,450 DN 550
Hyosung 65,000 DN 200
Nongshim 418,500 UP 9,500
SGBC 48,400 UP 950
Hanwha 30,800 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 39,400 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,200 DN 650
DB HiTek 63,800 DN 3,400
Hyundai M&F INS 30,550 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 14,950 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,170 UP 40
Kumyang 58,800 DN 1,500
ORION Holdings 15,210 UP 10
Daesang 18,480 DN 500
IBK 10,260 DN 40
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,400 UP 800
LG Display 16,850 DN 170
SamsungEng 28,050 UP 450
LOTTE TOUR 11,750 DN 180
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17620 DN750
KT 30,750 0
SAMSUNG CARD 29,850 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 106,200 DN 900
LG Uplus 10,840 DN 90
PanOcean 5,170 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 19,270 0
Doosanfc 30,050 DN 450
