KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KT&G 82,000 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 18,240 DN 170
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,800 DN 2,000
DONGSUH 19,430 DN 10
Yuhan 58,300 DN 400
SLCORP 35,450 UP 1,550
HITEJINRO 21,750 DN 400
LX INT 34,850 DN 150
SK hynix 115,100 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 546,000 DN 9,000
AmoreG 27,400 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 204,000 UP 6,100
KCC 206,000 DN 6,500
SKBP 85,800 UP 2,500
POSCO Holdings 382,500 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 76,400 UP 1,900
GCH Corp 14,370 DN 280
COSMOCHEM 53,400 DN 200
LotteChilsung 132,000 DN 2,700
SamsungElec 70,500 DN 900
SamsungHvyInd 6,820 DN 60
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,900 DN 6,100
HYUNDAI WIA 61,600 UP 3,200
HMM 18,660 DN 430
KumhoPetrochem 136,400 DN 6,700
IS DONGSEO 35,600 DN 350
SKC 106,200 UP 1,600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,390 UP 140
S-Oil 70,800 DN 1,200
OCI Holdings 106,200 UP 5,200
S-1 54,600 DN 500
Mobis 222,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiMipoDock 84,300 DN 600
HANWHA AEROSPACE 138,800 DN 3,700
MS IND 22,400 UP 950
LS ELECTRIC 75,000 UP 1,000
KorZinc 489,000 DN 6,500
LG Innotek 307,000 DN 6,000
ZINUS 28,750 DN 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,850 DN 500
(MORE)
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
Son Heung-min rejects Saudi link: 'Money is not important'
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
Singer Choi Sung-bong dies in apparent suicide
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
(LEAD) Ruling party leader suggests scrapping voting rights of Chinese nationals in S. Korea