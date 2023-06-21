KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SSANGYONGCNE 5,590 0
KAL 23,650 DN 650
Shinsegae 184,500 DN 3,100
LG Corp. 88,600 UP 700
Boryung 8,370 DN 100
POSCO FUTURE M 374,000 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,200 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,615 UP 55
FOOSUNG 13,240 DN 370
LIG Nex1 82,200 DN 2,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,100 DN 400
SK Innovation 181,700 DN 2,400
AMOREPACIFIC 102,700 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,600 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 38,150 DN 250
GS 37,800 DN 950
KPIC 150,700 DN 5,400
GS E&C 20,800 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 695,000 DN 7,000
GS Retail 23,900 DN 100
LS 93,300 UP 1,800
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES129 10 0 DN1300
NHIS 9,670 DN 20
Daewoong 13,360 DN 310
TaekwangInd 627,000 DN 8,000
CJ 74,200 DN 3,900
GC Corp 111,700 DN 2,300
Ottogi 420,000 DN 4,000
YoulchonChem 36,900 DN 2,300
LG Energy Solution 558,000 DN 3,000
HtlShilla 72,900 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 34,100 DN 150
SamsungElecMech 144,000 DN 5,500
Hanssem 42,300 DN 500
F&F 130,700 DN 4,000
HDKSOE 120,600 UP 3,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,900 DN 1,350
Youngone Corp 57,800 UP 1,500
KBFinancialGroup 46,900 DN 950
GKL 17,270 UP 120
(MORE)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
Son Heung-min rejects Saudi link: 'Money is not important'
-
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
-
Singer Choi Sung-bong dies in apparent suicide
-
Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leader suggests scrapping voting rights of Chinese nationals in S. Korea