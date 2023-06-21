KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 87,200 UP 500
Hansae 18,450 DN 310
SD Biosensor 13,460 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY342 00 UP450
Meritz Financial 43,500 UP 150
BNK Financial Group 6,890 DN 20
PIAM 37,350 DN 1,150
DGB Financial Group 7,180 DN 40
KOLMAR KOREA 44,300 UP 550
emart 80,500 DN 1,600
HANJINKAL 49,050 DN 350
KOLON IND 46,700 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 83,900 DN 300
POONGSAN 43,950 UP 50
DoubleUGames 42,300 DN 50
HanmiPharm 323,000 UP 9,000
HL MANDO 51,700 UP 3,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 757,000 DN 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 55,000 DN 4,900
Netmarble 52,500 DN 1,200
KRAFTON 205,000 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 63,500 UP 600
ORION 130,500 UP 5,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,400 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,900 DN 350
BGF Retail 183,900 DN 3,100
SKCHEM 72,200 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 11,880 DN 170
HYOSUNG TNC 415,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 473,000 DN 9,000
HANILCMT 12,560 DN 150
SKBS 79,400 DN 1,800
WooriFinancialGroup 11,880 DN 130
KakaoBank 24,500 DN 450
HYBE 296,500 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 95,100 UP 2,800
DL E&C 36,750 DN 200
kakaopay 48,450 DN 2,050
K Car 13,850 DN 120
SKSQUARE 46,200 DN 300
