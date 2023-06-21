Parliament passes bill punishing stalkers regardless of victims' consent

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at strengthening punishment for stalkers, including provisions that punish assailants regardless of the victims' consent.

The revision to the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking came after rival parties reached an agreement to address loopholes in the protection of stalking victims, following a high-profile murder case at Seoul's Sindang subway station last year.

In the case, a former subway worker murdered a female colleague he had been stalking in a public restroom of the station. It was later revealed that the killing took place one day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her.

The revision eliminated a provision that assailants cannot be punished if victims don't want punishment for them. Eliminating this provision was one of President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledges.

Additionally, stalking assailants can be placed under temporary measures, such as electronic anklets, even before conviction, when a court deems it necessary to protect victims during hearings. Those who remove or damage these devices will face imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to 30 million won (US$23,000).

Furthermore, under the revision, family members or housemates of stalking victims can be placed under emergency police protection measures.

The revision also classifies acts of recklessly sending texts, photos, or video files through electronic devices as acts of stalking.

The revision also stipulates that providing personal information or location to a third party, or stealing such information for impersonation purposes, will be punished as stalking.



Ruling and opposition lawmakers cast ballots during a plenary session of the National Assembly in Seoul on June 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

