S. Korean Bond Yields on June 21, 2023
All News 16:33 June 21, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.502 3.503 -0.1
2-year TB 3.636 3.613 +2.3
3-year TB 3.571 3.567 +0.4
10-year TB 3.621 3.642 -2.1
2-year MSB 3.646 3.633 +1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.378 4.380 -0.2
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
Most Saved
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
Son Heung-min rejects Saudi link: 'Money is not important'
-
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
-
Singer Choi Sung-bong dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Teenager arrested for attempting to open plane door mid-flight
-
S. Korea completes environmental assessment of U.S. THAAD missile defense base