-----------------

S. Korea stands firm on Fukushima seafood import ban

SEOUL -- South Korea will stick to its ban on seafood imports from Japan's Fukushima region regardless of Tokyo's reported decision not to file an appeal with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the import ban, a senior official said Wednesday.

Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, made the remark during a daily briefing on the Fukushima issue, saying the issue of people's health and safety is something that the "government can never compromise on."



-----------------

Parliament passes bill punishing stalkers regardless of victims' consent

SEOUL -- The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at strengthening punishment for stalkers, including provisions that punish assailants regardless of the victims' consent.

The revision to the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking came after rival parties reached an agreement to address loopholes in the protection of stalking victims, following a high-profile murder case at Seoul's Sindang subway station last year.



-----------------

Senior U.S. diplomat arrives in Seoul to brief officials on Xi-Blinken meeting

SEOUL -- A senior U.S. diplomat arrived in South Korea on Wednesday to brief government officials on a recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, who recently accompanied the secretary of state on his visit to Beijing, held a luncheon meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Young-sam.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 3rd day ahead of Powell's testimony

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slid for the third consecutive session Wednesday, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's congressional testimony. The local currency went down against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 22.28 points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 2,582.63.



-----------------

POSCO to build 1.5 tln-won nickel, precursor factories in S. Korea with China's CNGR

SEOUL -- POSCO Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it is spending 1.5 trillion won (US$1.16 billion) with a Chinese partner to build factories in South Korea to produce nickel and precursor for secondary batteries.

POSCO Holdings and POSCO Future M Co., the chemicals and materials-producing unit of the steel giant, signed the joint venture agreements with CNGR Advanced Materials Co. to establish the facilities in the southeastern industrial city of Pohang, the companies said.



-----------------

(Yonhap interview) Predictability required in doing business in S. Korea: Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO

SEOUL -- The head of Mercedes-Benz Korea Ltd. has said a predictable business environment is the "one thing" he has wanted the most from the South Korean government during his 2 1/2-year term that ends in June.

Over the past few years, the regulatory landscape in South Korea has actually developed positively. Europeans and German companies have especially benefited from the European-Korean free trade agreement, Mercedes-Benz Korea President and Chief Executive Thomas Klein said in a recent interview with Korean reporters.



-----------------

Lexus Korea launches brand's 1st dedicated all-electric model

SEOUL -- Lexus Korea on Wednesday launched its first dedicated pure electric vehicle, the RZ 450e, to meet growing local demand for EV models and to be in line with its plan to go all-electric by 2035.

The RZ 450e large SUV comes with a 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery and the e-TNGA battery electric vehicle (BEV) only platform developed by its parent company, Toyota Motor Corp., Lexus Korea said in a statement.

