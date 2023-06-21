Chungho Ict to raise 5 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:18 June 21, 2023
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Chungho Ict Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5 billion won (US$3.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5.49 million common shares at a price of 910 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
Most Saved
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
Son Heung-min rejects Saudi link: 'Money is not important'
-
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
-
Singer Choi Sung-bong dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Teenager arrested for attempting to open plane door mid-flight
-
S. Korea completes environmental assessment of U.S. THAAD missile defense base