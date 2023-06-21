Chungho Ict to raise 5 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Chungho Ict Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 5 billion won (US$3.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5.49 million common shares at a price of 910 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

