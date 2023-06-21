Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Panagene to raise 30 bln won via stock offering

All News 18:10 June 21, 2023

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Panagene Inc.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 30 billion won (US$23.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 8.86 million common shares at a price of 3,383 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
