S. Korean assembly speaker to visit Fiji, New Zealand, seeking support for 2030 Expo bid

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo will visit Fiji and New Zealand to drum up support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, his office said Wednesday.

Kim left for Fiji earlier in the day for a three-day stay, where he is scheduled to meet with Fijian President Wiliame Katonivere to seek Fiji's support for the Expo bid and to explore ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the maritime industry.

Starting Sunday, he will make a five-day trip to New Zealand to meet with Adrian Rurawhe, the speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, to ask for Wellington's support for the bid.

Kim will also explore business chances in green hydrogen, battery and other renewable energy sectors in New Zealand, his office said.



National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (5th from L) holds a meeting with an eight-member delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) at parliament in Seoul on April 3, 2023, in this file photo provided by the committee bidding for the 2030 World Expo. The BIE team arrived in South Korea the previous day to inspect Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, until April 7, as the port city is bidding to host the global event. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

