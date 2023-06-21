S. Korean assembly speaker to visit Fiji, New Zealand, seeking support for 2030 Expo bid
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo will visit Fiji and New Zealand to drum up support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, his office said Wednesday.
Kim left for Fiji earlier in the day for a three-day stay, where he is scheduled to meet with Fijian President Wiliame Katonivere to seek Fiji's support for the Expo bid and to explore ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the maritime industry.
Starting Sunday, he will make a five-day trip to New Zealand to meet with Adrian Rurawhe, the speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, to ask for Wellington's support for the bid.
Kim will also explore business chances in green hydrogen, battery and other renewable energy sectors in New Zealand, his office said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
Singer Choi Sung-bong dies in apparent suicide
-
Son Heung-min rejects Saudi link: 'Money is not important'
-
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
-
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
-
S. Korea completes environmental assessment of U.S. THAAD missile defense base