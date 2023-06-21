S. Korean tourist found dead at metro station near Paris
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean tourist died at a subway station on the outskirts of Paris last week for unknown reasons, and the bereaved family called for a thorough probe, officials said Wednesday.
The 36-year-old man, who was traveling alone in France, is presumed to have died at the Villejuif–Louis Aragon station of the Paris Metro between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on June 12 (local time).
After confirming that he did not board his return flight on June 14, his family contacted the South Korean Embassy in Paris on June 15.
Embassy officials discovered his body at a forensic center the following day, and police said he was presumed to have died by an electric shock as he appeared to have been trying to cross the railroad tracks there.
The family wants to check surveillance footage to learn exactly what happened to him.
"We call for French police's swift and fair investigation into the case to figure out the cause of his death, while maintaining close communication with the French authorities," an embassy official said.
"We also provide all necessary consular assistance to the family while keeping close communication," he added.
The office worker visited France on vacation and had planned to get married soon.
