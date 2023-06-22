Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 June 22, 2023

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea completes environmental assessment of U.S. THAAD missile defense base (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4 major firms struggling; inventories amount to 100 tln won (Kookmin Daily)
-- 3rd-7th graders to start taking achievement tests next year (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon secures 1.2 tln-won investment deal in Paris (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't announces measures to increase competitiveness of public education (Segye Times)
-- Audit finds 2,000 newborns disappeared in past 8 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Over 10,000 places vulnerable to flooding (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 3rd-7th graders to begin taking achievement tests next year (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon proposes establishing int'l body to set rules of digital order (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Exports up 5.3 pct during first 20 days of June (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 3rd-7th graders to take achievement tests (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon's visit highlights economic ties with Vietnam (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ministry vows to fight false ads, irregularities in private education (Korea Herald)
-- Korea still faces 5 investor-state dispute cases (Korea Times)
(END)

