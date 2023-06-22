Ruling party leader to visit U.S. next month

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) will visit the United States next month for meetings with members of the U.S. Congress and government officials, party officials said Thursday.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon will visit Washington, New York and Los Angeles from July 10-16, together with about 10 party members, including Rep. Lee Chul-gyu, the PPP's secretary general, as well as Reps. Yoo Sang-bum and Ko Ja-keun.

The trip is aimed at restoring parliamentary diplomacy and discussing follow-up measures with U.S. government officials and Congress members on issues that President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed on during a state visit there in April, officials said.

Kim will be the first ruling party leader to visit the U.S. in eight years, officials said.

Kim plans to restore parliamentary exchanges between the two countries and add legislative level support so that various agreements made by Yoon in the previous summit lead to tangible results, party officials said.

All expenses will be covered by party funds, they said.

The trip is comparable to visits to China by two groups of lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party. One of the groups came under fire from the ruling party following revelations that their visit was funded by China.



Ruling People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon (L) talks to another lawmaker at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 21, 2023.

