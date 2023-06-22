Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

June 22, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 24/19 Sunny 10

Suwon 26/18 Sunny 20

Cheongju 29/20 Rain 60

Daejeon 28/19 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/17 Sunny 60

Gangneung 27/19 Heavy Rain 70

Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 0

Daegu 30/20 Sunny 60

Busan 26/21 Sunny 20

