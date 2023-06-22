SK to fund project to erect memorial honoring two late U.S. war veterans

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- SK Group said Thursday it is funding a project to erect a memorial honoring two late U.S. veterans who fought in the 1950-1953 Korean War, as the allies celebrate the 70th anniversary of the two countries' alliance this year.

The memorial stone will be established in Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park in Paju, near the border with North Korea, to honor late U.S. Army Col. William E. Weber and late U.S. Maj. Gen. John Kirk Singlaub, SK said.

The Seoul-based Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation, spearheading the project, plans to erect the memorial in October.

Weber served as a member of the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team during the war and lost his arm and leg in a battle in the city of Wonju, 87 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in 1951.

Weber is highly recognized in Korea for devoting his life after retirement to making sure the Korean War is remembered in America and the world. He passed away at 97 years old in April last year.

Singlaub, who commanded a battalion during the war and served as a senior officer of the United Nations Command, also spent his later years promoting freedom and peace in Korea. He died at age 100 in January last year.



SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won meets Annelie Weber, the widow of late retired U.S. Army Col. William E. Weber, who devoted his life to a campaign for the 1950-1953 Korean War to be remembered, during a ceremony celebrating the completion of the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on July 27, 2022, in this file photo provided by SK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

