SK to fund project to erect memorial honoring two late U.S. war veterans
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- SK Group said Thursday it is funding a project to erect a memorial honoring two late U.S. veterans who fought in the 1950-1953 Korean War, as the allies celebrate the 70th anniversary of the two countries' alliance this year.
The memorial stone will be established in Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park in Paju, near the border with North Korea, to honor late U.S. Army Col. William E. Weber and late U.S. Maj. Gen. John Kirk Singlaub, SK said.
The Seoul-based Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation, spearheading the project, plans to erect the memorial in October.
Weber served as a member of the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team during the war and lost his arm and leg in a battle in the city of Wonju, 87 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in 1951.
Weber is highly recognized in Korea for devoting his life after retirement to making sure the Korean War is remembered in America and the world. He passed away at 97 years old in April last year.
Singlaub, who commanded a battalion during the war and served as a senior officer of the United Nations Command, also spent his later years promoting freedom and peace in Korea. He died at age 100 in January last year.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
-
Singer Choi Sung-bong dies in apparent suicide
-
High school credit system to go into effect in 2025
-
N. Korea calls Blinken's visit to China 'disgraceful begging trip'
-
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
-
S. Korea completes environmental assessment of U.S. THAAD missile defense base