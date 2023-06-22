Justice Party lawmakers leave for Japan to protest Fukushima water release

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Lawmakers of the minor opposition Justice Party left for Japan on Thursday to protest Tokyo's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

Rep. Bae Jin-gyo, floor leader of the party; deputy floor leader Rep. Lee Eun-ju; and Rep. Kang Eun-mi, who leads the party's special task force opposing the release, departed for Japan for a three-day trip that includes a visit to the nuclear plant.

"People's concerns about the release of the Fukushima contaminated water are at the highest level, but the attitude the government is showing forces us to harbor suspicions" that the government gave consent to the release, Bae told reporters at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul.

"We have concluded that unless the government steps forward, we cannot help but stop the release with the power of the people," he said. "Thanks to cooperation from Japan's Social Democratic Party, we will be able to enter the nuclear plant site and take a look around."

During the trip, the lawmakers will also meet with civic groups and hold a press conference at the Tokyo Electric Power Co. to deliver their objections to the release, Bae said.



Justice Party members answer questions from reporters before they depart to Japan at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, on June 22, 2023, to protest against Tokyo's plan to release radioactive waste waters from the crippled Fukushima plant into the ocean.

