Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Fifty Fifty has become the longest-charting K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100 in history as it stayed on the U.S. music chart for the 13th consecutive week.

According to the latest chart unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time), the group ranked 24th this week, three places down from the previous week, with its new single "Cupid."

With this, the rookie group set a new record for the longest-charting K-pop girl group on its 13th consecutive week on the chart, a week after surpassing BLACKPINK's 12-week tie record.



BLACKPINK, currently the biggest girl group in the world, set the record in 2019 with "Kiss and Makeup," a collaboration song with British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.

Fifty Fifty made its debut on the chart at No. 100 on March 28, establishing itself as the fastest group to enter the chart since its debut in November. Despite gradually descending from its peak position of No. 17 last month, the quartet continues to maintain a strong presence on the chart, holding a high position.

On the Billboard 200, K-pop boy group Stray Kids spent their second consecutive week in the top 10 as they ranked sixth with "5-Star."

The band's third studio album debuted at No. 1 last week, marking the group's third No. 1 on the chart.

Boy group P1Harmony made its debut at No. 51 with "Harmony: All In," its sixth EP dropped early this month.



