Jeju Air begins services on Incheon-Oita route

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co. said Thursday it has started services on the Incheon-Oita route as it moves to absorb rapidly recovering air travel demand amid a nationwide move to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Jeju Air, South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, will start providing three flights a week Tuesday, becoming the only Korean carrier to serve the Oita route, the company said in a statement.

The budget carrier also plans to start offering services on the Incheon-Hiroshima route July 13.

In the January-March period, Jeju Air shifted to a net profit of 48.19 billion won (US$36 million) from a net loss of 64.91 billion won a year earlier on increased flights to Southeast Asian countries.

It swung to a record quarterly high operating profit of 70.73 billion won in the first quarter from an operating loss of 77.87 billion won a year ago. Sales more than quintupled to another record quarterly high of 422.29 billion won from 80.79 billion won during the same period.

Jeju Air operated the same fleet of 37 B787-800 aircraft in the first quarter, down from 40 B787-800s a year earlier.

This year, it aims to turn around after posting net losses for four consecutive years through 2022.



The carrier's CEO Kim E-bae (R), other officials, and crew members celebrate the opening of the Incheon-Oita route at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on June 22, 2023 in this photo provided by Jeju Air. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)