(LEAD) No sign of foul play found in S. Korean tourist's death in Paris

SEOUL/PARIS, June 22 (Yonhap) -- No sign of foul play has been found in the death of a South Korean tourist who recently died at a subway station in the suburbs of Paris, embassy officials said Thursday.

The 36-year-old man, who was traveling alone in France, is presumed to have died at the Villejuif-Louis Aragon station of the Paris Metro on June 12 (local time). Police suspect he may have died by an electric shock while attempting to cross the railroad tracks.

The South Korean Embassy in Paris said it has examined the circumstances of his death by reviewing the closed-circuit TV footage provided by the local police.

Earlier in the day, the foreign ministry called on the Paris police to conduct a prompt and fair investigation to accurately determine the cause of the incident that occurred under unclear circumstances.

The deceased visited France on vacation and had planned to get married in the near future. The family was seeking to check surveillance footage to learn exactly what happened to him.

The embassy plans to transfer his body to his family upon the completion of the probe by the local police.



Shown here is the Villejuif–Louis Aragon station of the Paris Metro in the southern suburbs of Paris, where a 36-year-old South Korean tourist died on June 12, 2023, for unknown reasons. This photo was provided by his family on June 21, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

