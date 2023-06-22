KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Meritz Financial 43,500 0
HL MANDO 50,800 DN 900
DGB Financial Group 7,240 UP 60
BNK Financial Group 6,940 UP 50
KOLMAR KOREA 43,450 DN 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 756,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 56,100 UP 1,100
COSMAX 92,600 DN 700
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,300 DN 700
emart 79,800 DN 700
SD Biosensor 13,270 DN 190
HANJINKAL 48,750 DN 300
DoubleUGames 43,300 UP 1,000
JB Financial Group 8,600 UP 70
TKG Huchems 22,550 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 84,500 UP 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 50 DN50
PIAM 38,000 UP 650
HanmiPharm 326,000 UP 3,000
Hanchem 227,500 0
KEPCO 18,510 DN 70
SamsungSecu 36,100 DN 150
DWS 38,550 DN 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 9,100 DN 110
Hanwha 31,750 UP 950
SK hynix 114,000 DN 1,100
HyundaiEng&Const 40,100 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,000 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 226,500 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,900 0
Kogas 25,150 DN 150
Youngpoong 549,000 UP 3,000
TaekwangInd 631,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,610 UP 20
SamyangFood 107,400 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 280,500 UP 4,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 39,200 UP 450
Daewoong 13,390 UP 30
KAL 23,300 DN 350
KIA CORP. 83,400 DN 500
