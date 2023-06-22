SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Meritz Financial 43,500 0

HL MANDO 50,800 DN 900

DGB Financial Group 7,240 UP 60

BNK Financial Group 6,940 UP 50

KOLMAR KOREA 43,450 DN 850

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 756,000 DN 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 56,100 UP 1,100

COSMAX 92,600 DN 700

HANATOUR SERVICE 53,300 DN 700

emart 79,800 DN 700

SD Biosensor 13,270 DN 190

HANJINKAL 48,750 DN 300

DoubleUGames 43,300 UP 1,000

JB Financial Group 8,600 UP 70

TKG Huchems 22,550 DN 50

CHONGKUNDANG 84,500 UP 600

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 50 DN50

PIAM 38,000 UP 650

HanmiPharm 326,000 UP 3,000

Hanchem 227,500 0

KEPCO 18,510 DN 70

SamsungSecu 36,100 DN 150

DWS 38,550 DN 1,100

KG DONGBU STL 9,100 DN 110

Hanwha 31,750 UP 950

SK hynix 114,000 DN 1,100

HyundaiEng&Const 40,100 UP 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,000 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 226,500 UP 5,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,900 0

Kogas 25,150 DN 150

Youngpoong 549,000 UP 3,000

TaekwangInd 631,000 UP 4,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,610 UP 20

SamyangFood 107,400 UP 200

CJ CheilJedang 280,500 UP 4,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 39,200 UP 450

Daewoong 13,390 UP 30

KAL 23,300 DN 350

KIA CORP. 83,400 DN 500

(MORE)