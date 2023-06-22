KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,970 UP 100
SKC 106,600 UP 400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,350 DN 40
Mobis 222,000 0
S-1 53,800 DN 800
HANWHA AEROSPACE 137,700 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 139,700 UP 3,300
ZINUS 28,800 UP 50
HMM 18,750 UP 90
HYUNDAI WIA 60,800 DN 800
TaihanElecWire 14,870 DN 80
Hyundai M&F INS 31,700 UP 1,150
LOTTE WELLFOOD 106,400 UP 600
CheilWorldwide 18,240 0
ORION 129,100 DN 1,400
HANILCMT 12,630 UP 70
SKBS 78,400 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 182,300 DN 1,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,900 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 71,800 DN 400
SK ie technology 91,500 DN 3,600
HDC-OP 11,820 DN 60
WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 UP 170
HYOSUNG TNC 423,000 UP 8,000
HD HYUNDAI 63,300 DN 200
KakaoBank 24,450 DN 50
SKBP 85,900 UP 100
KCC 207,000 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES130 30 0 UP1200
LS 92,800 DN 500
HYBE 307,000 UP 10,500
Doosanfc 29,800 DN 250
Doosan Enerbility 18,010 DN 1,260
Netmarble 52,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,800 DN 100
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 494,500 UP 21,500
KRAFTON 203,500 DN 1,500
SKNetworks 5,040 DN 130
Kumyang 59,600 UP 800
Daesang 18,190 DN 290
