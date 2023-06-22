KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ORION Holdings 15,150 DN 60
HITEJINRO 21,700 DN 50
Yuhan 59,100 UP 800
SLCORP 35,050 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 77,200 DN 400
DOOSAN 96,700 DN 1,900
DL 44,150 DN 400
GS Retail 23,900 0
Ottogi 417,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,400 UP 1,200
LG Corp. 89,400 UP 800
Boryung 8,360 DN 10
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,950 UP 100
Shinsegae 185,100 UP 600
POSCO FUTURE M 377,000 UP 3,000
SGBC 47,550 DN 850
Hyosung 65,000 0
Nongshim 415,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE 27,100 DN 350
GC Corp 110,200 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 78,100 UP 1,700
GS E&C 20,700 DN 100
SamsungElec 71,300 UP 800
KPIC 151,000 UP 300
NHIS 9,680 UP 10
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 695,000 0
LG Energy Solution 569,000 UP 11,000
YoulchonChem 36,400 DN 500
DL E&C 36,550 DN 200
kakaopay 48,350 DN 100
K Car 13,850 0
F&F 129,200 DN 1,500
Hanssem 42,700 UP 400
SKSQUARE 45,950 DN 250
GKL 17,200 DN 70
FOOSUNG 13,030 DN 210
SK Innovation 182,800 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 UP 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,600 UP 500
CSWIND 87,700 UP 500
