KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANWHA LIFE 2,590 DN 25
POONGSAN 44,400 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 47,800 UP 900
AMOREPACIFIC 102,500 DN 200
Hansae 18,640 UP 190
Youngone Corp 59,500 UP 1,700
CJ 72,800 DN 1,400
LX INT 34,850 0
DB HiTek 62,500 DN 1,300
HtlShilla 73,100 UP 200
Hanmi Science 34,100 0
SamsungElecMech 142,600 DN 1,400
HDKSOE 117,500 DN 3,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,200 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 35,500 DN 100
S-Oil 71,000 UP 200
LG Innotek 307,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,100 UP 200
SamsungHvyInd 6,740 DN 80
MS IND 22,400 0
KorZinc 491,500 UP 2,500
OCI Holdings 105,700 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 83,700 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 74,700 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 202,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 27,250 DN 150
COSMOCHEM 53,900 UP 500
POSCO Holdings 396,000 UP 13,500
GCH Corp 14,330 DN 40
LotteChilsung 131,900 DN 100
SKTelecom 47,350 UP 350
HyundaiElev 43,300 0
SAMSUNG SDS 123,300 DN 1,300
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,300 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,850 DN 5
Hanon Systems 9,580 DN 30
SK 161,000 DN 200
ShinpoongPharm 16,210 UP 60
Handsome 23,700 UP 400
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp572 00 DN300
