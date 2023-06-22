KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Asiana Airlines 12,590 DN 160
COWAY 43,700 DN 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 74,700 DN 400
IBK 10,300 UP 40
DONGSUH 19,480 UP 50
SamsungEng 29,100 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG C&T 106,600 UP 400
PanOcean 5,260 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 29,850 0
KT 30,750 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17250 DN370
LOTTE TOUR 11,720 DN 30
LG Uplus 10,950 UP 110
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 UP 400
KT&G 83,100 UP 1,100
LG Display 16,630 DN 220
Kangwonland 17,360 DN 150
NAVER 191,300 UP 1,400
Kakao 50,300 DN 200
NCsoft 303,000 UP 1,500
KIWOOM 91,700 UP 500
Hanwha Ocean 39,100 DN 200
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,710 UP 10
DWEC 4,250 UP 25
KEPCO KPS 33,350 DN 500
LG H&H 498,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 721,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 71,200 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 34,750 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,850 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 38,400 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 125,400 UP 400
Celltrion 161,600 UP 2,600
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,700 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 48,850 DN 250
KOLON IND 55,300 UP 8,600
KIH 52,800 DN 800
GS 38,050 UP 250
LIG Nex1 82,300 UP 100
Fila Holdings 38,150 0
(END)
-
