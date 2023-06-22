S. Korea to sell 14 tln won worth of Treasurys in July
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 14 trillion won (US$10.8 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The country will issue 1.7 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of two years and another 2.5 trillion won in three-year government bonds in July, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also plans to sell 2.3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of five years and 2.6 trillion won in 10-year Treasurys.
It will float 900 billion won and 3.5 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 20 years and 30 years, respectively.
South Korea issued 16.6 trillion won in state bonds in June.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
-
Singer Choi Sung-bong dies in apparent suicide
-
S. Korean tourist found dead at metro station near Paris
-
High school credit system to go into effect in 2025
-
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea
-
Yoon attends official reception to promote Expo bid