S. Korea to sell 14 tln won worth of Treasurys in July

All News 17:04 June 22, 2023

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 14 trillion won (US$10.8 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The country will issue 1.7 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of two years and another 2.5 trillion won in three-year government bonds in July, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also plans to sell 2.3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of five years and 2.6 trillion won in 10-year Treasurys.

It will float 900 billion won and 3.5 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 20 years and 30 years, respectively.

South Korea issued 16.6 trillion won in state bonds in June.

