Sambu Construction to raise 25 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Sambu Construction Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 25 billion won (US$19.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 7.75 million common shares at a price of 3,225 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

