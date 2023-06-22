Election commission uncovers over 20 cases of suspected nepotism
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The National Election Commission (NEC) said Thursday a recent inspection has revealed more than 20 instances of suspected nepotism involving the hiring of officials' children and relatives.
The election oversight body has conducted an internal probe encompassing all officials and employees after allegations arose last month that several agency positions had been secured by the children of former and current senior officials through their undue influence.
"As far as I know, there are more than 20 cases," Heo Chul-hoon, deputy secretary general of the NEC, said during a session of the National Assembly committee when questioned about the investigation's findings.
Previously, the NEC had confirmed 11 suspected cases through an inspection focused on high-ranking officials.
The commission later extended its investigation to encompass the remaining employees, and Heo's statement indicated about 10 additional cases were unveiled during the process.
The burgeoning scandal also triggered concurrent investigations by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, and the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI).
Initially, the NEC had refused to comply with the BAI's audit, asserting its status as an independent agency. But it reversed its stance on June 9 and agreed to undergo the scrutiny of the state auditor.
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
-
Singer Choi Sung-bong dies in apparent suicide
-
S. Korean tourist found dead at metro station near Paris
-
Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100
-
High school credit system to go into effect in 2025
-
YouTube to launch first official shopping channel in S. Korea