Yoon, first lady watch K-pop, V-pop show in Hanoi

By Lee Haye-ah

HANOI, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee attended a cultural program in Hanoi on Thursday featuring performances by K-pop and V-pop acts.

The Korea-Vietnam Night of Cultural Exchange was held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi with the aim of strengthening cultural bonds between the two countries, and promoting friendship and harmony between their future generations, according to the presidential office.

The show featured performances by Kihyun, a member of Monsta X, a South Korean boy group popular in Vietnam; and South Korean boy band AB61X, as well as V-pop artists MONO and Min.

Around 3,000 people attended the show, including government and business officials from the two countries, local "hallyu" fans, students of Korean language institutions, and South Korean students studying in Vietnam. Hallyu refers to the "Korean Wave," or the global popularity of South Korean pop culture.

Yoon arrived in Hanoi earlier in the day for a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (C), first lady Kim Keon Hee (R) and Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) watch a performance at the Korea-Vietnam Night of Cultural Exchange held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on June 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (3rd from L), first lady Kim Keon Hee (4th from L) and Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (2nd from L) watch a performance at the Korea-Vietnam Night of Cultural Exchange held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on June 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)