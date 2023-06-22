Yoon, first lady watch K-pop, V-pop show in Hanoi
By Lee Haye-ah
HANOI, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee attended a cultural program in Hanoi on Thursday featuring performances by K-pop and V-pop acts.
The Korea-Vietnam Night of Cultural Exchange was held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi with the aim of strengthening cultural bonds between the two countries, and promoting friendship and harmony between their future generations, according to the presidential office.
The show featured performances by Kihyun, a member of Monsta X, a South Korean boy group popular in Vietnam; and South Korean boy band AB61X, as well as V-pop artists MONO and Min.
Around 3,000 people attended the show, including government and business officials from the two countries, local "hallyu" fans, students of Korean language institutions, and South Korean students studying in Vietnam. Hallyu refers to the "Korean Wave," or the global popularity of South Korean pop culture.
Yoon arrived in Hanoi earlier in the day for a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
U.S., S. Korea and Japan condemn N. Korea's latest missile provocation
-
Singer Choi Sung-bong dies in apparent suicide
-
Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean tourist found dead at metro station near Paris
-
Yoon arrives in Vietnam for state visit
-
Yoon attends official reception to promote Expo bid