Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 23, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/20 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/19 Sunny 0
Cheongju 31/20 Sunny 0
Daejeon 32/19 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 30/18 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 27/19 Cloudy 10
Jeonju 31/19 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 33/20 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/21 Sunny 0
Daegu 31/20 Cloudy 20
Busan 26/21 Sunny 10
