Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 23, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/20 Sunny 0

Daejeon 32/19 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 30/18 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 27/19 Cloudy 10

Jeonju 31/19 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 33/20 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/21 Sunny 0

Daegu 31/20 Cloudy 20

Busan 26/21 Sunny 10

