S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, about 13 years after their discovery near the inter-Korean border, the defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification confirmed the remains belonged to Pfc. Kim Hyeon-taek, after conducting a DNA analysis using a sample from his daughter. KIA stands for "killed in action."

The agency first discovered part of his remains in Cheorwon, 85 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in June 2010 and retrieved additional pieces in October of the same year and last year.

Kim, who joined the military in May 1951, died during a fierce battle in the vicinity of Cheorwon. He was 25.

A ceremony marking his return to his family is set to take place in a home of his bereaved family in Suwon, 30 km south of Seoul, later in the day.

South Korea has so far identified the remains of 212 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.



This photo, provided by the defense ministry on June 23, 2023, shows the remains of Pfc. Kim Hyeon-taek, who died during the 1950-53 Korean War. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)