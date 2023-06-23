S. Korea to offer US$4 bln in low-interest loans to Vietnam
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday it has reached an agreement with Vietnam to offer low-interest loans to the Southeast Asian nation as part of its efforts to broaden bilateral economic ties.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho held a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Chi Dung, in Hanoi, offering US$2 billion through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
A separate $2 billion will also be provided through the Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF), it added.
The memorandum of understanding was reached on the margins of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's three-day state visit to Vietnam that started the previous day.
"We aim to expand the presence of South Korean firms by pursuing high-value infrastructure programs, such as high-speed, medium-capacity and metro rail projects, through the EDCF and EDPF," the finance ministry said.
Seoul launched the EDCF program in 1987 to help developing countries with their basic infrastructure.
The $2 billion offered through the EDCF for the 2024-2030 period marks a sharp rise from the $1.5 billion set for the 2016-2023 period.
The EDPF is operated by the state-run Korea Development Bank.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) U.S. keeps S. Korea on 'monitoring list' for foreign exchange policy
-
Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100
-
N. Korea most likely to use nuclear weapons as means of coercion: U.S. intelligence report
-
Yoon arrives in Vietnam for state visit
-
Yoon meets with Korean language students in Hanoi
-
S. Korean tourist found dead at metro station near Paris