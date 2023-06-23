Seoul to launch water bus service on Han River next year
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government on Friday unveiled a blueprint for a water bus service along the Han River, inviting aspiring operators to present a bid by July 14.
The city government said it aims to launch the commercial water bus service on a route between the Gimpo Grand Bridge, just west of the capital, and the Jamsil Grand Bridge in southeastern Seoul in the second half of next year after selecting a preferred bidder by July 21.
The operator will be asked to secure at least six water buses within one year of the business agreement and more than 10 water buses within two years, the city government said, adding each bus must be capable of carrying at least 150 passengers and 20 bicycles and traveling at a speed of 20 knots or more.
The Seoul government has embarked on the water bus project after Mayor Oh Se-hoon rode London's River Bus boat on the River Thames during his visit to Britain in March. London's River Bus is a commuter boat service linking major riverside points, provided as part of its passenger transport, tourist and commuter services along the river.
The Seoul government said it plans to develop the water bus service into a combination of a city landmark, a tourist product and a means of water transportation supplementing land public transportation.
The government said it will find solutions to possible constraints on the service, such as lack of accessibility to docks and economic feasibility.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) U.S. keeps S. Korea on 'monitoring list' for foreign exchange policy
-
Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100
-
Yoon arrives in Vietnam for state visit
-
N. Korea most likely to use nuclear weapons as means of coercion: U.S. intelligence report
-
Yoon meets with Korean language students in Hanoi
-
S. Korean tourist found dead at metro station near Paris