The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:09 June 23, 2023
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.60 3.60
2-M 3.69 3.69
3-M 3.77 3.76
6-M 3.81 3.81
12-M 3.86 3.86
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) U.S. keeps S. Korea on 'monitoring list' for foreign exchange policy
-
Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100
-
Yoon arrives in Vietnam for state visit
-
N. Korea most likely to use nuclear weapons as means of coercion: U.S. intelligence report
-
Yoon meets with Korean language students in Hanoi
-
S. Korean tourist found dead at metro station near Paris