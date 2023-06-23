S. Korean rights watchdog head urges China to stop repatriation of N.K. defectors
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's human rights watchdog chief on Friday urged China not to send North Korean defectors back to their homeland, citing reports that about 2,000 North Koreans held in China face imminent repatriation.
Song Doo-hwan, chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, issued a statement saying the human rights of North Koreans can be seriously infringed upon if they are repatriated and that the Chinese government should comply with the United Nations' recommendation.
"Despite the U.N. recommendation to stop the forced repatriation of North Korean defectors in China, there are reports that the forced repatriation of about 2,000 North Korean defectors held in Chinese detention facilities is imminent," Song said in the statement.
He also asked the South Korean government to make every effort to ensure that North Korean defectors in China are not sent to the North against their will and receive appropriate human rights protection.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) U.S. keeps S. Korea on 'monitoring list' for foreign exchange policy
-
Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100
-
Yoon arrives in Vietnam for state visit
-
N. Korea most likely to use nuclear weapons as means of coercion: U.S. intelligence report
-
Yoon meets with Korean language students in Hanoi
-
S. Korean tourist found dead at metro station near Paris