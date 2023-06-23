DP vows all-out efforts to prevent Fukushima waters from flowing into east coast

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) pledged Friday to make all-out efforts to prevent the contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant from flowing into the eastern coast of South Korea.

The DP's floor leader Park Kwang-on made the pledge at a party meeting held in the east coast city of Gangneung, saying Tokyo's plan to dump the radioactive waters into the ocean will deal a "direct blow" to the region's economy.

"The DP will do everything it can to prevent the contaminated radioactive waters from Fukushima from flowing into the eastern coast of the country," Park said.

The main opposition party has strongly opposed the Fukushima release plan, arguing that it would pose great health risks to people in South Korea. But the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol says the release would pose no health hazards as long as it is done in a scientifically safe manner.

During the meeting, Park reiterated his party's plans to verify the water's safety through various efforts, including forming a special parliamentary verification committee on the water's health hazards and opening a parliamentary hearing.

He also said the DP is trying to win support from 18 Pacific island nations against the release plan.

Early this week, the DP sent a letter to member nations of the Pacific Island Forum to drum up support against the ocean discharge plan. The ruling People Power Party strongly denounced the move saying it was "irrational" and "irresponsible" and would be a disgrace to South Korea globally.



