Lamborghini launches 1st plug-in hybrid model Revuelto in S. Korea

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. on Friday launched the Italian luxury brand's first plug-in hybrid model in South Korea as part of its "hybridization" strategy before going fully electric by the end of this decade.

The Revuelto comes with a 6.5-liter V12 gasoline engine, which is capable of producing 1,015 horsepower, three electric motors and an eight-speed double clutch gearbox, the company said in a statement.

The all-wheel-drive sports car can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in only 2.5 seconds and to 200 kph in less than 7 seconds, it said.

The Revuelto will replace the V12 Aventador, and it is available for a price in the upper range of 700 million won (US$540,000) in the Korean market, the company said, without giving the exact number.

Lamborghini began receiving orders for the Revuelto on Friday, and the ordered cars will be delivered starting next year, it said.

Renowned for its wild cars and powerful engines, Lamborghini has sold models under three combustion engine lineups in Korea: the V8 engine-powered Urus SUV, the V10 Huracan and the V12 Aventador.

Under its hybridization strategy, Lamborghini plans to replace most of its lineup with plug-in hybrid models by 2024 and launch its first battery electric vehicle in 2028.

The first BEV model will be a 2+2 grand tourer, which means two front-row seats and another two in the back, with two doors, Lamborghini said.

In 2022, Lamborghini's vehicle sales rose 14 percent to 403 units from 353 a year earlier in Korea, the No. 8 market for the Italian luxury sports car brand in terms of sales.

From January to May this year, its sales jumped 26.5 percent to 143 units from 113 during the same period last year.



This file photo, provided by Lamborghini Korea, shows the Italian sports carmaker's first plug-in hybrid model, Revuelto, which was launched in South Korea on June 23, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

