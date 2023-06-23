HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 242.1 bln-won order for 4 product carriers

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Friday it has clinched a 242.1 billion-won (US$187 million) order to build four product carriers for an African shipper.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's three affiliates, will construct the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

The product carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by December 2025.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $11.62 billion worth of orders to build 97 vessels, or 73.8 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

The orders break down into 33 product carriers, three oil tankers, 29 container vessels, 16 liquefied natural gas carriers, 14 liquefied petroleum gas carriers and two midsized gas carriers.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

A product carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of the affiliates of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)