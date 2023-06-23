Gov't to seek real-time information from Japan on Fukushima release
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will seek to get real-time information from Japan on the planned release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima plant, a senior official announced Friday.
Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, made the remark during a daily briefing on the Fukushima issue, saying that discussions will be conducted with parties involved, including the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co.
"The most important thing for us is to confirm and monitor whether Tokyo Electric Power can adhere to the discharge standards and ensure that the facilities and equipment are operating effectively," Park said. "Through bilateral discussions with Japan, we will explore ways for release-related information to be shared in real time."
Furthermore, Park said the Japan Atomic Energy Agency recently published the results of the water level analysis for the K4 tanks on its website. These tanks store water treated through the custom purification system known as ALPS before it is discharged into the ocean.
"The Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety is currently reviewing the outcome of the analysis," Park added.
In response to heightened public concern, the Seoul government launched a daily press briefing last week to keep the public updated on the release of contaminated water from the plant planned for this summer.
