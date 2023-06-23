KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 13,190 DN 200
DL 43,000 DN 1,150
Yuhan 57,900 DN 1,200
SLCORP 34,350 DN 700
DOOSAN 94,000 DN 2,700
CJ LOGISTICS 76,600 DN 600
NCsoft 301,500 DN 1,500
Kogas 24,700 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 223,000 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,400 DN 500
LG H&H 493,500 DN 4,500
LGELECTRONICS 123,300 DN 2,100
KEPCO KPS 32,800 DN 550
ShinhanGroup 34,400 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,600 DN 1,250
KEPCO E&C 71,000 DN 200
TKG Huchems 22,350 DN 200
JB Financial Group 8,510 DN 90
Hanwha Ocean 37,650 DN 1,450
SK 158,200 DN 2,800
Hanon Systems 9,110 DN 470
Kangwonland 17,050 DN 310
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,800 DN 2,900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 48,450 DN 400
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,100 DN 610
Celltrion 163,900 UP 2,300
LG Display 16,470 DN 160
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,000 DN 1,300
COSMAX 91,700 DN 900
KIH 50,400 DN 2,400
KIWOOM 89,700 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 709,000 DN 12,000
DWEC 4,120 DN 130
NAVER 188,900 DN 2,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 37,450 DN 1,750
SamyangFood 106,500 DN 900
CJ CheilJedang 273,500 DN 7,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 121,500 DN 1,800
KUMHOTIRE 4,835 DN 15
