KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kakao 49,700 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 36,900 DN 1,500
KCC 201,500 DN 5,500
SKBP 84,500 DN 1,400
TaihanElecWire 14,580 DN 290
Hyundai M&F INS 30,750 DN 950
Kumyang 58,100 DN 1,500
AmoreG 26,850 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 199,900 DN 2,100
Daesang 17,630 DN 560
ORION Holdings 15,060 DN 90
SKNetworks 5,020 DN 20
TaekwangInd 623,000 DN 8,000
KAL 23,650 UP 350
SSANGYONGCNE 5,570 DN 40
LG Corp. 87,700 DN 1,700
LX INT 34,100 DN 750
Youngpoong 539,000 DN 10,000
SK hynix 113,600 DN 400
KIA CORP. 83,400 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,770 DN 200
HyundaiEng&Const 38,400 DN 1,700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,650 DN 350
DB HiTek 63,400 UP 900
Hanwha 30,350 DN 1,400
CJ 71,800 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 178,400 DN 6,700
POSCO FUTURE M 375,000 DN 2,000
Boryung 8,310 DN 50
Nongshim 404,500 DN 10,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,850 DN 1,100
Hanchem 228,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp565 00 DN700
SKTelecom 47,400 UP 50
KEPCO 18,310 DN 200
HyundaiElev 42,900 DN 400
ShinpoongPharm 16,080 DN 130
SamsungSecu 35,600 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 9,120 UP 20
COWAY 43,450 DN 250
