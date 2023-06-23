KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Asiana Airlines 12,360 DN 230
Handsome 22,850 DN 850
DWS 37,600 DN 950
ZINUS 27,800 DN 1,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17080 DN170
Doosan Enerbility 18,110 UP 100
Doosanfc 28,900 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,300 DN 2,400
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,900 DN 1,900
IBK 10,180 DN 120
DONGSUH 19,120 DN 360
SamsungEng 28,000 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 DN 2,600
PanOcean 5,110 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 29,550 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 18,210 DN 30
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,100 DN 1,300
KT 30,500 DN 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,800 DN 2,600
LOTTE TOUR 11,440 DN 280
LG Uplus 10,880 DN 70
KT&G 82,800 DN 300
SGBC 46,200 DN 1,350
LOTTE 25,750 DN 1,350
GCH Corp 13,780 DN 550
LotteChilsung 129,800 DN 2,100
Hyosung 64,300 DN 700
DB INSURANCE 74,900 DN 3,200
SamsungElec 71,600 UP 300
NHIS 9,490 DN 190
COSMOCHEM 52,200 DN 1,700
POSCO Holdings 392,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,505 DN 85
AMOREPACIFIC 101,100 DN 1,400
GS 36,950 DN 1,100
LIG Nex1 80,600 DN 1,700
Fila Holdings 38,400 UP 250
FOOSUNG 13,000 DN 30
SK Innovation 182,600 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,000 DN 3,000
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
Chinese authorities place S. Korean football player under formal arrest
(LEAD) U.S. keeps S. Korea on 'monitoring list' for foreign exchange policy
Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100
N. Korea most likely to use nuclear weapons as means of coercion: U.S. intelligence report
Yoon meets with Korean language students in Hanoi
S. Korean tourist found dead at metro station near Paris
Yoon arrives in Vietnam for state visit