KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,950 DN 650
LS 90,200 DN 2,600
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES128 10 0 DN2200
GC Corp 109,300 DN 900
GS E&C 20,050 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 683,000 DN 12,000
KPIC 145,000 DN 6,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,120 DN 230
SKC 107,600 UP 1,000
GS Retail 23,250 DN 650
Ottogi 408,000 DN 9,000
HITEJINRO 21,400 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,250 DN 1,950
MS IND 21,950 DN 450
OCI Holdings 111,500 UP 5,800
LS ELECTRIC 74,500 DN 200
KorZinc 486,500 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,620 DN 120
HyundaiMipoDock 82,100 DN 1,600
IS DONGSEO 34,250 DN 1,250
S-Oil 70,000 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 306,500 DN 500
HMM 18,570 DN 180
HYUNDAI WIA 59,100 DN 1,700
YoulchonChem 33,000 DN 3,400
LG Energy Solution 563,000 DN 6,000
KumhoPetrochem 133,500 DN 6,200
Mobis 217,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 134,400 DN 3,300
S-1 53,600 DN 200
HtlShilla 72,300 DN 800
Hanmi Science 33,500 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 142,400 DN 200
Hanssem 40,500 DN 2,200
F&F 125,400 DN 3,800
HDKSOE 115,900 DN 1,600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 00 DN650
KOLON IND 54,300 DN 1,000
KOLMAR KOREA 43,700 UP 250
PIAM 38,100 UP 100
