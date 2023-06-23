KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HanmiPharm 314,000 DN 12,000
HANJINKAL 46,250 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 44,650 UP 250
SD Biosensor 13,090 DN 180
Meritz Financial 42,050 DN 1,450
KBFinancialGroup 46,950 DN 850
BNK Financial Group 6,860 DN 80
DGB Financial Group 7,190 DN 50
emart 78,400 DN 1,400
Youngone Corp 58,300 DN 1,200
CSWIND 85,100 DN 2,600
GKL 17,120 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 82,400 DN 2,100
DoubleUGames 43,550 UP 250
HL MANDO 51,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 747,000 DN 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 57,600 UP 1,500
Netmarble 51,900 DN 600
KRAFTON 201,500 DN 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 62,300 DN 1,000
ORION 125,300 DN 3,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,450 DN 450
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,120 DN 680
BGF Retail 179,800 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 71,200 DN 600
HDC-OP 11,670 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 403,500 DN 19,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 488,500 DN 6,000
HANILCMT 12,500 DN 130
SKBS 77,800 DN 600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,930 DN 120
KakaoBank 23,650 DN 800
HYBE 301,000 DN 6,000
SK ie technology 95,400 UP 3,900
DL E&C 35,600 DN 950
kakaopay 47,100 DN 1,250
K Car 14,350 UP 500
SKSQUARE 45,250 DN 700
Hansae 18,400 DN 240
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,400 DN 8,700
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
Chinese authorities place S. Korean football player under formal arrest
Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100
N. Korea most likely to use nuclear weapons as means of coercion: U.S. intelligence report
Yoon meets with Korean language students in Hanoi
S. Korean tourist found dead at metro station near Paris
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival