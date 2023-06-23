Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon promises support for S. Korean businesses in Vietnam

All News 16:24 June 23, 2023

By Lee Haye-ah

HANOI, June 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met Friday with a group of executives from South Korean companies in Vietnam, saying the government will provide them with active support amid difficult business conditions.

The meeting, held over lunch at a hotel in Hanoi, was attended by the chiefs of local affiliates of 12 companies, including Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Hyundai Motor Company and Hyosung.

Yoon praised them for their dedication and hard work, and listened to their difficulties operating in the local business environment, according to his office.

He expressed his commitment to actively supporting them so they are not left fighting alone.

Around 9,000 South Korean companies operate in Vietnam, creating more than 700,000 jobs, and contributing greatly to Vietnam's exports and gross domestic product, the presidential office said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gives a joint press briefing after a summit with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at the presidential palace in Hanoi on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gives a joint press briefing after a summit with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at the presidential palace in Hanoi on June 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon Suk Yeol #business
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!