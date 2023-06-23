S. Korean Bond Yields on June 23, 2023
All News 16:38 June 23, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.510 3.506 +0.4
2-year TB 3.674 3.657 +1.7
3-year TB 3.609 3.592 +1.7
10-year TB 3.663 3.647 +1.6
2-year MSB 3.690 3.676 +1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.419 4.400 +1.9
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea cites botched satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
Most Saved
-
Chinese authorities place S. Korean football player under formal arrest
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure
-
(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau
-
N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting
-
(LEAD) U.S. keeps S. Korea on 'monitoring list' for foreign exchange policy
-
Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop girl group on Billboard Hot 100
-
N. Korea most likely to use nuclear weapons as means of coercion: U.S. intelligence report
-
Yoon meets with Korean language students in Hanoi
-
S. Korean tourist found dead at metro station near Paris
-
Police raid Daegu City Hall after clash over queer festival